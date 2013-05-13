* Petrobras launches six-part bond deal, demand tops $50 bln
* Move helps Petrobras raise more than half 2013 funding
needs
* Petrobras steps up borrowing to finance $237 bln capex
plan
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 Brazil's state-controlled
oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA launched an $11 billion
international bond sale, sources said on Monday, in what may
become the largest-ever bond offering by a Latin American
company.
The deal was split in six tranches comprised of fixed- and
floating-rate debt with maturities ranging from three to 30
years, sources told Reuters and IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit that
covers the capital markets. Investors placed bids worth $50
billion for the debt, in a sign of strong appetite for
high-rated emerging market companies, IFR said.
With the deal, Petrobras obtained more than half
of the $20 billion it intends to borrow this year, in an attempt
to ensure investment in oil exploration and production despite
falling revenues. Petrobras is seeking to spend $237 billion
through 2017, in what is considered the world's largest
corporate investment plan by a single company.
On Feb. 1, 2102, the Rio de Janeiro-based company sold $7
billion in bonds of four different maturities, in what was at
the time Petrobras' largest debt offering ever. The largest sale
to date in the region was Petroleos de Venezuela SA's offering
of $7.5 billion in bonds in April 2007, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Petrobras is expected to attend an auction of oil and
natural gas rights this week, the first conducted by the
government in five years.
Sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters that
$1.25 billion in three-year paper maturing May 20, 2016 was
launched at 175 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries. In
addition, $1 billion of three-year floating-rate notes maturing
May 20, 2016 were being offered at 162 basis points over Libor.
The company is selling $2 billion of five-year, fixed-rate
paper at a yield of 230 basis points over comparable Treasuries,
and $1.5 billion of five-year, floating-rate notes launched at
214 basis points over Libor.
Other parts include:
- $3.5 billion 10-year tranche launched at 260 basis points
over Treasuries;
- $1.75 billion 30-year bond launched at 265 basis points
over Treasuries.
The company hired the investment banking units of Bank of
America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Citigroup
Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co
to handle the deal.
Petrobras could increase the amount sold by five percent to
Asian investors in the next few hours in a greenshoe sale, the
sources added.