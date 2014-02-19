UPDATE 2-South Africa's Zuma says "no crisis" over welfare payments, backs minister
* Zuma says there is no crisis, top court says there is one (Adds Net1 comments, Friday court ruling)
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Petróleo Brasileiro SA is considering the sale of about 3 billion reais ($1.26 billion) in local notes to fund infrastructure projects, helping the state-controlled oil company tap investors beyond its traditional base, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, which has not sold senior debt in the domestic market in 12 years, is in talks with banks on how to place an offering of so-called infrastructure debentures soon, said the source, who requested anonymity because the plan is in the works. The inflation-linked notes would be split into different maturities, the source added.
The domestic debt offering could also help Petrobras buy time ahead of a planned comeback to international debt markets. According to the source, the company wants to clinch the sale of dollar-denominated bonds during the first half and extend a successful offering of euro- and British pound-denominated securities in the second half.
A Petrobras spokesman did not have an immediate comment.
NEW YORK, March 16 More than 20 U.S. senators pressed President Donald Trump on Thursday to reject requests from oil refiners to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program, weighing in on a debate that has roiled markets from soybeans to gasoline in recent weeks.
NEW YORK, March 16 Calumet Specialty Products Partners has retained advisors for a potential sale of its refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter.