* AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has set yield guidance of 8.55% area (+/-10bp) on its planned 100-year US dollar bond sale, according to market sources.
The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, had set initial price thoughts of 8.85% area for the bond issue, its first foray in the international capital markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
Bookrunners Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are set to price the deal today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Enservco corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into tenth effective as of march 31, 2017
* Petrolia-Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations with co, its partners in hasec with goal of ending oil and gas exploration on anticosti island