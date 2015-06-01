BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil's embattled state-run oil company Petrobras is looking to sell a 100-year bond issue on Monday, the company's first foray in the international capital markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts of 8.85% area for the US dollar-denominated SEC-registered bond issue.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, timed to price today.
The deal is also the first dollar bond issue from the company since March 2014, according to IFR data, when it sold a six-tranche US$8.5bn issue. (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing