By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras was
set to raise US$2.5bn on Monday after launching a rare Century
bond - its first international debt foray in over a year.
Launched at 8.45%, the larger-than-expected deal is coming
well inside initial price talk of 8.85% area and at the tight
end of guidance of 8.55% (plus/minus 10bp) on the back of a
multi-billion dollar book.
The rare Century bond turned heads but some questioned
whether the company, locked out of debt capital markets for more
than a year, was being too ambitious opting for such a long
maturity.
Petrobras, still reeling from a wide-ranging corruption
scandal, is looking to make a bold statement about its
credit-worthiness with Latin America's first corporate Century
bond in close to 20 years, according to IFR data.
The company could ill afford a failed deal, and pulled out
all the stops to get this deal done successfully by offering
juicy new issue concessions on the new issue.
At initial price thoughts of 8.85% area, it was offering a
pick-up of approximately 150bp to the 30-year part of the
borrower's curve, where the existing 2043s and 2044s have been
trading at 7.23% and 7.40% respectively.
At the final yield of 8.45% area, that shrank to around
110bp, but is still considerably wider than the 80bp-85bp
differential seen on Mexico's 30s to 100s curve. Mexico is the
only other borrower in Latin America that has sold a Century
bond in recent years.
This generous pricing had the buyside paying attention amid
talk of an up to US$10bn book, accounts contacted by IFR said.
But some bankers said Petrobras could have paid
substantially less with a shorter maturity.
"They are going to pay 150bp for a duration extension that
is irrelevant," said a banker away from the deal. "Why not do a
five year? Which credit issues such a long tenor when their
bonds are trading as bad as they ever have?"
BOLD MOVE
Racked by a kick-back investigation and controversy over a
delayed release of its financial audited statements, spreads on
Petrobras bonds have widened by 300bp over the last few months.
It has clawed back some of those losses recently.
Others praised Petrobras for its decision amid hopes the
deal could open funding access for Brazilian issuers, several of
which have already sold bonds over the last month.
"The idea is to make a bold statement," said another banker.
"Doing a tenor that has only been done by a select group of
issuers shows strength."
It is also seen as credit positive from the rating agencies'
perspective.
"If Petrobras succeeds in placing this proposed issuance, it
will be viewed as a positive step in regaining access to the
debt capital markets, which it relies on to support its
investment plan and funding needs," said Lucas Aristizabal, a
senior director at Fitch Ratings.
Besides Mexico, Chilean utility Endesa sold a Century bond
in 1997, according to IFR data.
"The deal should be interpreted as positive to the extent
that they are able to access the debt markets and extend
duration so significantly," said Jack Deino, head of emerging
market portfolio management at Invesco.
"If it ends up pricing at such a perceived concession, it
should trade well initially," said Deino.
The last dollar bond sold by Petrobras in March 2014 was a
six-tranche US$8.5bn issue whose spreads widened slightly after
the announcement today.
The 7.25% 2044s, the company's longest dated notes, were bid
4bp-5bp wider at a spread of 445bp, according to a New
York-based trader.
Bookrunners Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are expected to
price the new issue later today.
