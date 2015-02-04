SAO PAULO Feb 4 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras and BP PLC have discovered a new oil prospect in the Campos Basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, the Brazilian partner said on Wednesday.

An exploratory well hit the heavy oil nearly 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) below the seabed, beneath 2,214 meters of water, using a rig run by Sevan Drilling ASA. The location of the find is about 143 kilometers from the city of Buzios, according to Petrobras, which is formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alan Crosby)