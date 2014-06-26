RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 A board member of
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said he is considering
filing a complaint with the country's securities regulator after
the government and executives failed to inform him and other
board members of a 15 billion real ($6.8 billion) oil-rights
purchase plan until it was made public.
Silvio Sinedino, who represents union employees at the
company, said that the failure to inform the board or debate the
government's plan to sell Petrobras the offshore oil rights
violates the bylaws and minority shareholder rights of Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.
Mauro Cunha, a board member who represents minority
shareholders, said through a press aide that he only learned
about the plan, approved by the government on Tuesday, through a
Petrobras securities filing later the same day.
