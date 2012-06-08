SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras has made a discovery of high
quality offshore oil in the Sul de Guara region of the
hydrocarbon-rich Santos Basin, it said in a statement on Friday.
The company said that under its concession contract, it is
authorized to produce 319 million barrels of oil equivalent in
the area where the discovery was made.
The well, 1-BRSA-1045-SPS (1-SPS-96) is in the southern
portion of the Sapinhoa field where the seawater depth is 2.2
kilometers (1.4 miles) and 320 km from the coast of Sao Paulo
state. The oil is part of so-called subsalt reserves which lie
several miles under the seabed under a thick layer of salt rock.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Murphy)