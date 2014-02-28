SAO PAULO Feb 28 The board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, as Petroleo Brasileiro SA is known, has proposed paying dividends of 9.3 billion reais ($2.8 billion), the company said filing Friday.

The proposed dividends represent 41.85 percent of what the company called basic profits of 22.23 billion reais over the 2013 year. This would represent 0.5217 reais per common share and 0.9672 reais per preferred share of the company if approved by shareholders on April 2.