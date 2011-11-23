* Discovery in under 300 meters of water

* Oil gravity 36 on API scale, light for Brazil (Updates with details)

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazil's Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) has discovered a deposit of light oil in the southern part of the Santos Basin off the country's southeast coast, the state-run oil company said in a market filing on Wednesday.

Petrobras said the confirmation well was drilled 3.8 km (2.4 miles) from the discovery well in shallow waters just under 300 meters (985 feet), about 200 km from the coast of Brazil.

The company said the quality of oil was some of the lightest found in Brazil with gravity on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale of 36. Most of the oil produced in Brazil is under 18 API.

The find is in the Tiro e Sidon area of the Santos Basin, which is expected to become the new center of oil production in Brazil, rivaling the now-dominant Campos Basin, which produces more than 80 percent of Brazil's oil.

Petrobras gave no estimate of the size of the find. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)