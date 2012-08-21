Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is not in negotiations with the government over further adjustments in the price of fuels, the company's chief executive, Maria das Gracas Foster, said on Tuesday.
Petrobras posted heavy losses from its domestic fuels business in past quarters due to the government's policy of holding gasoline and diesel prices largely unchanged at the pump over the past eight years.
MUNICH, Feb 19 Israel's defence minister said on Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.