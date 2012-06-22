* Petrobras CEO says increase needed to fund plan

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said o n Friday it will raise gasoline and diesel prices for the first time since 2006, a move aimed at ending refining losses and paying for the world's largest corporate spending plan.

Petrobras will raise the wholesale price of gasoline by 7.83 percent and diesel by 3.94 percent effective June 25, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement sent to Brazil's securities regulator.

Without raising fuel prices, the company would be unable to pay for a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster said on June 15.

Without the raise, fuel prices are between 20 and 25 percent below the level needed for Petrobras to stop losing money, according to Lucas Brendler, oil and gas analyst at Geração Futuro, which manages about $3 billion of stocks and bonds in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

By selling fuel at a loss, Petrobras' refining division has racked up losses of 14.45 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the 12 months ending March 31, an amount equal to nearly half the company's total profit in the period.

These losses threaten the company's ability to raise the cash needed to pay for a plan that commits it to spend an average of $130 million a day over five years and seeks to more than double output to 5.7 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day.

If Petrobras and other oil companies succeed in developing giant but complex deepwater resources near Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil expects to become one of the world's four-largest oil producers alongside Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

Petrobras last raised its wholesale or refinery gate fuel price in September 2006, according to Alisio Vaz, president of Sindicom, the national association of fuel distributors.

The government, which owns a controlling stake in Petrobras, the only refiner in Brazil, has kept a lid on price increases for gasoline and diesel in the world's sixth-largest economy.

The fuels have a large weighting in Brazil's consumer price index. The government has struggled to control inflation over the past year and has prevented Petrobras from passing on rises in crude oil to consumers.

Brent crude oil, a benchmark for world oil and fuel prices, reached 128.40 a barrel on March 1, the highest price since oil reached an all-time high of $147.50 a barrel in August 2006.

To prevent losses at Petrobras, the government has occasionally cut fuel taxes, most recently in November, allowing Petrobras to keep wholesale prices the same and keep an amount equal to the tax cut for itself. It also prevented Petrobras from cutting fuel prices when oil fell to $36.20 a barrel in late 2008.

To prevent the fuel price increase from hurting drivers and consumers at the pump, the government cut a tax -- known as the CIDE that it charges fuel distributors on gasoline and diesel -- to zero.

Vaz at the fuel distributors association said the tax cut should ensure there is no increase at the pump.

