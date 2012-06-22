* Petrobras CEO says increase needed to fund plan
* Wholesale gasoline, diesel prices to rise June 25
* Gov't cuts fuel taxes to limit consumer price rise
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said o n Friday it will raise
gasoline and diesel prices for the first time since 2006, a move
aimed at ending refining losses and paying for the world's
largest corporate spending plan.
Petrobras will raise the wholesale price of gasoline by 7.83
percent and diesel by 3.94 percent effective June 25, the Rio de
Janeiro-based company said in a statement sent to Brazil's
securities regulator.
Without raising fuel prices, the company would be unable to
pay for a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, Chief
Executive Maria das Graças Foster said on June 15.
Without the raise, fuel prices are between 20 and 25 percent
below the level needed for Petrobras to stop losing money,
according to Lucas Brendler, oil and gas analyst at Geração
Futuro, which manages about $3 billion of stocks and bonds in
Porto Alegre, Brazil.
By selling fuel at a loss, Petrobras' refining division has
racked up losses of 14.45 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the
12 months ending March 31, an amount equal to nearly half the
company's total profit in the period.
These losses threaten the company's ability to raise the
cash needed to pay for a plan that commits it to spend an
average of $130 million a day over five years and seeks to more
than double output to 5.7 million barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent a day.
If Petrobras and other oil companies succeed in developing
giant but complex deepwater resources near Rio de Janeiro and
Sao Paulo, Brazil expects to become one of the world's
four-largest oil producers alongside Russia, Saudi Arabia, and
the United States.
Petrobras last raised its wholesale or refinery gate fuel
price in September 2006, according to Alisio Vaz, president of
Sindicom, the national association of fuel distributors.
The government, which owns a controlling stake in Petrobras,
the only refiner in Brazil, has kept a lid on price increases
for gasoline and diesel in the world's sixth-largest economy.
The fuels have a large weighting in Brazil's consumer price
index. The government has struggled to control inflation over
the past year and has prevented Petrobras from passing on rises
in crude oil to consumers.
Brent crude oil, a benchmark for world oil and fuel
prices, reached 128.40 a barrel on March 1, the highest price
since oil reached an all-time high of $147.50 a barrel in August
2006.
To prevent losses at Petrobras, the government has
occasionally cut fuel taxes, most recently in November, allowing
Petrobras to keep wholesale prices the same and keep an amount
equal to the tax cut for itself. It also prevented Petrobras
from cutting fuel prices when oil fell to $36.20 a barrel in
late 2008.
To prevent the fuel price increase from hurting drivers and
consumers at the pump, the government cut a tax -- known as the
CIDE that it charges fuel distributors on gasoline and diesel --
to zero.
Vaz at the fuel distributors association said the tax cut
should ensure there is no increase at the pump.
($1 = 2.07 Brazilian reais)
