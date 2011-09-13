RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) would challenge in court any attempt by lawmakers to apply changes to royalties laws retroactively, Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Tuesday.

Congress is debating a new royalties bill that would redistribute state revenues from Brazilian oil production. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)