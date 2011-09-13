* Company to contest retroactive royalty
* Congress in talks of distribution of oil taxes
BRASILIA, Sept 13 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras would mount legal challenges to any
retroactive changes to oil royalties, Chief Executive Jose
Sergio Gabrielli said on Tuesday.
Brazil's Congress is discussing different proposals for
distribution of future royalties among Brazilian states, a key
measure necessary for the country to hold auctions for
deepwater fields in the prolific region known as the subsalt.
One proposal put forward by the states of Rio de Janeiro,
where most of Brazil's oil is currently produced, includes
changing criteria for calculating a "special participation" tax
that is levied for high-productivity oil fields.
"The proposal to make retroactive changes to the special
participation on concessions changes the conditions of the
existing contracts," Gabrielli told reporters, assuring that
Petrobras would mount a legal challenge to block such changes.
Gabrielli said Petrobras is legally obligated to challenge
any attempt to change taxes on existing contracts.
Development of Brazil's massive deepwater fields have been
held up by disputes among different states over how to
distribute tax and royalty revenue from those future
operations.
Brazil last year created new regulations for new projects
in the subsalt region, but former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva vetoed one portion of it that would have distributed
royalties equally among states -- which was vehemently opposed
by producer states.
Other proposals have included having the federal government
reduce its tax revenues from oil operations and distribute
those to producer states. President Dilma Rousseff, seeking to
maintain fiscal discipline while still improving under-funded
education and health services, will want to avoid any loss of
revenue.
