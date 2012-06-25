* CEO says company must boost efficiency, control costs
* Shares fall more than 7 pct, despite fuel price increase
(New throughout, adds plan detail, analyst and executive
comment, updates share prices)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Shares of Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras tumbled more than 7 percent o n
Mo nday after its chief executive said the company must be "more
realistic" about its plans after missing annual output targets
for nine straight years.
The shares slumped even as Petrobras raised fuel prices in
Brazil for the first time since 2006, in an effort to cut
refining division losses and help finance a massive expansion
plan.
Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told
reporters slow production growth from the company's main
offshore fields in the Campos Basin has limited production, and
soaring costs for new fields and refineries forced cuts to
planned output under the $237 billion five-year plan announced
on June 14.
Foster, appointed CEO in January, said Petrobras must boost
operational efficiency and better control the cost of the
hundreds of ships, dozens of drilling and production platforms
and a myriad of goods and services being ordered under the plan,
the world's largest corporate investment program.
"We need to reduce the operational costs of our company and
I don't just mean the cost of the employees' year-end party,"
Foster said at an event at company headquarters in Rio de
Janeiro. "We must feel uncomfortable, comfort is no longer a
word we use at this company."
At 12:46 a.m. (1546 GMT) Petrobras preferred shares
, the company's most-traded class of stock, were down
6.9 percent at 18.21 reais in Sao Paulo. Earlier they fell as
much as 7.3 percent, the biggest one-day decline since February.
During her presentation before dozens of analysts, investors
and journalists, Foster flipped through slides showing previous
projections under annually revised five-year plans since 2003
and concluded "targets missed," nine times in succession.
Some targets were missed by more than half a million barrels
of oil and natural gas a day, or more than a quarter of the
company's Brazilian output of crude.
Near the end of her presentation, which lasted more than an
hour and a half, she promised to do better for both the
company's controlling shareholder, the government and "minority
shareholders".
Petrobras is controlled by Brazil's government but most of
its stock is owned by non-government investors and traded on
stock exchanges in Brazil, the United States and other
countries.
On Friday, Petrobras announced it would raise gasoline
prices 7.83 percent and diesel 3.94 percent effective o n M onday,
the first fuel price rise since 2006. An increase was considered
essential by Foster and many market analysts and investors to
finance the 2012-2016 investment plan.
By selling fuel at a loss, Petrobras' refining division has
racked up losses of 14.45 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the
12 months ending March 31, an amount equal to nearly half the
company's total profit in the period.
Some analysts say the fuel price increase is too small,
especially for diesel, the most-used vehicle fuel in Brazil.
The price being charged in the domestic Brazilian market,
the world's sixth-largest economy, is about 20 percent below
world levels even after the increase, according to Emerson Leite
and Andre Sobreira, oil and gas analysts at Credit Suisse, in a
report sent to investors Sunday.
They cut their price target for Petrobras' U.S. traded
shares to $25 from $27.
Petrobras stock is now worth less than it was in September
2007, before the company began announcing a string of giant
offshore discoveries that rank among the world's largest finds
in the last three decades.
Production lagged targets, costs have soared and projects
have been delayed, sometimes for years.
The 230,000 barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima Refinery, under
construction near Recife in Brazil's northeast is more than two
years behind schedule and its cost has soared from about $4
billion to $17.1 billion, Petrobras said on Monday.
Two low-sulfur diesel refineries, originally scheduled to
start operations in 2014 will not come on line until 2017 at the
earliest.
Under the 2012-2016 plan, Petrobras will produce 5.7 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil and abroad
in 2020, 11 percent less than expected in its previous five-year
plan.
The 700,000-barrel-a-day cut in the 2020 output target
represents foregone revenue of about $25 billion a year at the
current market price for Brent crude of $96.97 a barrel,
a level within the $90 to $100 a barrel benchmark Brent price
estimate Petrobras uses in the plan.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)