RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 Brazil's Banco BTG
Pactual SA agreed to pay $1.53 billion for a 50 percent stake in
African oil and gas exploration and production assets of
Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
BTG Pactual bought the stake in Petrobras Oil & Gas BV,
which owns offices and operations in Angola, Benin, Gabon and
Namibia and Petrobras operations in Nigeria and Tanzania, the
statement said.
Petrobras also said it is restructuring its petrochemical
holdings and that is sold a stake in Brasil PHC to Brazilian
utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais for 650
million reais ($303 million).