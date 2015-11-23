(Recast, adds Petrobras statement and source comments)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 23 Indebted state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has ruled out
bolstering its capital in the short term, a source with direct
knowledge of the company's decision said on Monday.
In a statement released later on Monday, Petrobras, as the
company is known, denied media reports of talks for the Treasury
to transfer hybrid securities to the company, which would then
book the securities as equity until it sold new stock.
Instead of raising capital, Petrobras has opted to look at
other alternatives to improve its finances, said the source, who
asked not to be named because he is not allowed to speak
publicly.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday that he did not
see an immediate need to inject fresh capital into Petrobras,
saying it had adequate resources to sustain its operations.
Sources at the finance and planning ministries have told
Reuters that there has been no discussions about a possible
recapitalization, but acknowledged that the financial situation
of the company is a cause of concern.
Petrobras is struggling with a deepening cash crunch caused
by over-ambitious expansion spending and as a massive corruption
scandal undermines its ability to refinance more than $130
billion of debt.
Hybrid notes combine elements of debt and equity securities.
The government has used hybrid notes to pump money into state
banks since 2009, allowing them to boost lending.
