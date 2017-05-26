UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
SAO PAULO May 26 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said it would remove engineering firm Carioca Engenharia from a list of banned contractors after both agreed on anticorruption measures.
Twenty-one contractors, including Brazil's largest builders, have been banned from signing new contracts with state-run Petroleos Brasileiros, known as Petrobras, since late 2014 amid accusations they colluded to overcharge the oil company and used the extra funds to bribe politicians.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said on Thursday that Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, in a deal worth around $2.2 billion at current list prices.