SAO PAULO May 26 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said it would remove engineering firm Carioca Engenharia from a list of banned contractors after both agreed on anticorruption measures.

Twenty-one contractors, including Brazil's largest builders, have been banned from signing new contracts with state-run Petroleos Brasileiros, known as Petrobras, since late 2014 amid accusations they colluded to overcharge the oil company and used the extra funds to bribe politicians.

