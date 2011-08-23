* Company plans to declare Carioca commercial this year
* Field located in offshore region known as subsalt
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 23 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) expects to begin an extended well
test in the offshore Carioca field by October, an executive
said on Tuesday, part of the company's campaign to boost output
in the deep-water discoveries off the country's coast.
Petrobras expects to declare commercial viability of that
field by the end of the year, Petrobras executive Jose Formigli
Formigli told reporters, a crucial step to show investors and
regulators that oil can be produced profitably from a field.
Formigli, who oversees projects in the deep-water region
known as the subsalt, said the platform that will carry out the
test is already on its way toward Carioca after completing a
similar test in another region.
"Our expectation is to have that extended well test once
again producing in October, in Carioca," he said.
Extended well tests involve a period of limited production
at a field that helps boost understanding of the reservoir.
Formigli declined to give details on the volume of oil in
Carioca. That field is one of a string of discoveries in the
subsalt region, which is home to giant finds such as the Lula
and Cernambi fields, which hold 8.3 billion barrels of oil.
Petrobras is planning to more than double its current
output to 4.9 million barrels per day from around 2 million
barrels per day now by tapping the subsalt fields, which have
become a new frontier for energy exploration.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Gary Hill)