RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will have to raise the price of gasoline domestically due to the high sustained international price of oil, the company's chief executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Tuesday.

The CEO of Latin America's largest company said she expects oil prices to remain at around $119 per barrel through 2012. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)