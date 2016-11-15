(New throughout, adds Parente comments)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

NEW YORK Nov 15 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will stick to a $15.1 billion asset sale goal for the two years ending in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday, signaling the Brazilian oil producer is making headway on a drastic downsizing plan.

Parente, speaking at a New York event sponsored by Banco Bradesco SA, said asset sales have become a trend among global industry players, which have about $35 billion in targeted divestitures for the year.

Petrobras has turned to asset sales and partnerships as a way to downsize and reduce a debt burden of about $130 billion - the largest of any major global oil player. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and David Gregorio)