By Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will have to raise the price of domestic gasoline and diesel this year, the company's chief executive said on Tue sday, a move that would carry risks for Brazil's struggling economy and the government's fight against high inflation.

Petrobras CEO Maria das Gracas Foster said the company was discussing this with the government, which must authorize any rise in fuel prices.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's government has been hesitant to allow fuel price rises as the economy struggles with stagnant growth and inflation above the midpoint of the central bank's target range. But Foster said that international oil prices appear to be stable at their recent highs.

"We're going to have to pass along (high oil prices) to fuels," Foster told reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

The government essentially froze the price of gasoline at the refinery gate in Brazil about eight years ago. Meanwhile, Brent oil futures have quadrupled.

Petrobras' inability to pass along the cost to consumers has been a constant complaint among minority shareholders and has contributed to the underperformance of the company's shares compared to other oil majors in recent years.

The statement marked a shift in Foster's outlook on oil prices. In March, she had said that she expected international oil prices to ease later in the year.

Foster was named Petrobras' CEO in January, and is a longtime friend and confidant of Rousseff's. Because of their close working relationship, it is unlikely that Foster would have floated a fuel price hike in public without a reasonable assurance from Rousseff that it would be allowed.

Petrobras shares in Sao Paulo were up 0.6 percent at midday, slightly underperforming the overall Bovespa index. A fuel price hike has been expected by analysts for some time, and investors' attention will now shift to the size of the increase.

INFLATIONARY RISKS

What's good for Petrobras, though, may have negative consequences for Brazil as a whole.

The economy has been flirting with recession since the second half of last year, a letdown for what had been one of the world's most dynamic economies. A fuel price hike could damage the confidence of Brazilian consumers, who have been the strongest pillar of the economy as manufacturers struggle with high taxes and a strong exchange rate.

Meanwhile, the IPCA consumer price index was 5.24 percent in the 12 months through March, above the 4.5 percent midpoint of the target range. The 12-month figure has been falling sharply in recent months, although observers including the International Monetary Fund have warned that prices remain under pressure.

Banco Votorantim said in a report last week that the most likely scenario was a 20 percent increase in Petrobras' fuel prices, followed by the government's reduction of fuel taxes in order to ease the impact on consumers.

Under that scenario, Votorantim said, the IPCA could close the year about 40 basis points higher than it otherwise would.

The current median market expectation, according to a weekly central bank survey, is for a 5.08 percent rise in consumer prices in 2012.

In recent years, the government has granted Petrobras, which holds a monopoly on refining, a couple of tax breaks on gasoline and diesel to help it recover lost operational margins in its distribution business. This avoided price increase at the pump that would have impacted consumers and inflation.

The government's freeze on fuel prices, limited domestic refining capacity and strong demand growth from Brazil's expanding car and truck fleets have forced Petrobras to import increasingly larger amounts of fuel at international prices and sell at a loss to keep the local market supplied.

The company is in the process of expanding its domestic fuel production capacity by building four new refineries.

If the government comes through with a substantial rise in gasoline prices, the increase would have a positive impact on the country's sluggish cane ethanol sector, which has been struggling with costs that make it less competitive against gasoline at the filling station. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Brian Winter; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Marguerita Choy)