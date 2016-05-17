SAO PAULO/BRASILIA May 17 State-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint former
presidential chief of staff Pedro Parente as chief executive
officer, as interim Brazilian President Michel Temer seeks to
shore up the debt-laden oil producer, two sources with knowledge
of the decision said on Tuesday.
The appointment of Parente, an engineer and former Bunge Ltd
executive who was chief of staff for President Fernando
Henrique Cardoso, could be announced as early as Friday, said
the first source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue. He replaces Aldemir Bendine, who has
been running the company, known as Petrobras, since January
2015.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisandra Paraguassu;
Editing by Leslie Adler)