(Adds details on appointment, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisandra Paraguassu
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA May 17 State-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA will appoint former
presidential chief of staff Pedro Parente as chief executive
officer, as Brazil's new interim government seeks to stamp its
authority on the debt-laden oil producer, two sources with
knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday.
The appointment of Parente, who was formerly President
Fernando Henrique Cardoso's chief of staff and currently is the
chairman of financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA, could be announced
as soon as Friday, said the first source, who asked for
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Parente is currently outside Brazil, both sources added.
As the largest shareholder in the company known as
Petrobras, Brazil's federal government picks the oil producer's
CEO, who operates with relative autonomy and often has a direct
channel to the president.
Temer wants Parente to help turn around Petrobras, which is
the world's most indebted oil firm and is struggling with the
impact of slumping prices and a corruption scandal that has
restricted access to financing.
Temer took office on Thursday after the Senate suspended
President Dilma Rousseff and put her on trial on charges of
breaking budget laws.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras did not have an immediate
comment. Parente could not be reached for comment.
According to the sources, Parente's immediate tasks include
speeding up a $15.5 billion asset sale plan to raise cash and
repay debt, cutting costs and rooting out corruption.
A probe known as "Operation Car Wash" found that contractors
overcharged Petrobras for work, using the excess as bribes that
were funneled to ruling coalition politicians.
Parente would replace Aldemir Bendine, who has been running
Petrobras since January 2015. According to the first source,
Bendine has already been notified of the decision.
According to the second source, Temer and his aides are
discussing ways to retain Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro,
a Bendine ally who on Tuesday conducted a successful sale of
$6.75 billion in five- and 10-year bonds for the company, the
second source added.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Flynn)