* Petrobras CEO says fuel-pricing plan to be completed soon
* Fuel-price policy nearly ready, will not give price
formula
* BR fuels-unit sale rules to be ready in two weeks-CEO
* Parente: Gov't to owe Petrobras after offshore oil price
talks
(Adds CEO comments, details on money Petrobras expects from
government)
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 A U.S. class-action
lawsuit over corruption at Brazil's Petrobras will not
overshadow the state oil company's $74 billion, five-year plan
to slash its crippling debt and refocus on its core business,
chief executive officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.
In an interview in his offices in Rio de Janeiro, Parente
also said Petrobras was pressing ahead with the sale of a stake
in its fuels unit, BR Distribuidora, as part of a the divestment
of $34.6 billion of non-core assets by the end of 2018.
A blueprint for the terms of the sale should be ready in
about two weeks, Parente said, with domestic and foreign
investors expressing interest in acquiring the stake.
Industry experts, however, have voiced concerns that U.S.
legal issues could hinder Petrobras' efforts to trim its $125
billion of debt, the largest in the oil industry.
Investors are suing Petrobras in New York, accusing it of
covering up a sweeping graft scheme and publishing misleading
accounts. They believe the corruption and mismanagement helped
destroy nearly $200 billion of shareholder value in Petrobras
since 2008.
Plaintiffs' lawyers are seeking billions of dollars in
recompense - though they have not specified an exact figure -
while Petrobras may also face a payment of $1.6 billion or more
to settle with the U.S. Justice Department.
A sizeable settlement could leave Petrobras without enough
cash to develop giant new offshore oil resources south of Rio de
Janeiro.
Yet Parente, who was appointed as CEO in May by a new
center-right government swept into office by the graft scandal,
is adamant that blame for corruption lies with corrupt
politicians and former executives who hurt not just investors
but Petrobras itself.
"We are a victim," Parente told Reuters. "We do not
understand or recognize that we ought to pay a relevant amount."
Unlike, Enron, the former U.S. energy trading company that
collapsed during an accounting scandal more than a decade ago,
Petrobras did not benefit from the corruption, so it should not
be liable, he said.
The new five-year plan, unveiled by his management team on
Tuesday, pared investment by 25 percent, but would raise
worldwide output to 3.4 million barrels a day of oil and natural
gas equivalent, enough to make it one of the world's largest
publicly-traded oil companies.
"The future of Petrobras is assured with this plan," he
said. "We don't see that this (legal) issue has the power to
cast a shadow on the future on the company. It doesn't."
REBUILDING
As it seeks to attract partners and sell assets in the
refining sector, Petrobras will "soon" publish a domestic
wholesale fuel-pricing policy that will outline the principles
used to decide when to change gasoline, diesel and other fuel
prices, but not provide the actual formulas used.
"Some assets will be more attractive if there is clarity
over the autonomy in fuel pricing," Parente said, insisting that
the policy would not allow competitors to know "the formula"
used to set prices for gasoline diesel and other fuels. "That
would allow them to speculate against us."
Petrobras was forced by the government, its controlling
shareholder, to subsidize fuel for years while world prices were
high and soaring demand outstripped its ability to produce
diesel and gasoline, forcing it to import. At the same time, the
government also made Petrobras spend heavily on expansion.
The losses on subsidies were the main spur to Petrobras'
industry-record debt. But in the last two years, oil and fuel
prices have plumbed 10-year lows.
Petrobras now makes a healthy profit on fuel imports, a
situation Parente said he plans to continue, at least until high
prices start to undermine its market share.
OIL PRICE NEGOTIATION
Petrobras also expects to receive money from, rather than
pay, Brazil's federal government when talks are complete over
the cost of 5 billion barrels of offshore oil purchased in 2010,
Parente said.
The company paid the government $54 billion for the rights
to the offshore oil in 2010.
Renegotiation of the oil in the Transfer of Rights, or
"Cessao Onerosa" areas, after five years was a condition of the
sale, which was made without competitive bidding.
While many analysts are concerned that Petrobras would have
to pay the government billions of dollars to hang onto the
rights, and perhaps billions more for the huge extra volumes of
oil discovered after the purchase, Parente is convinced the
federal government will end up owing Petrobras instead.
Rather than rising since the sale, the price of oil has
plunged, making the Transfer of Rights area less valuable.
"We have a vision that at the end of the process, there will
be a debt the federal government owes Petrobras," he said.
He declined to give any values, but said his view is
supported by a report from an international oil consulting
group.
Parente's view is backed up by the head of exploration and
production policy at Brazil's Energy Ministry who said in August
that Petrobras has a good chance "of receiving" after
negotiations that should be complete by year end.
Parente, a former minister in the 1995-2002 government of
Fernando Henrique Cardoso, voiced confident that new President
Michel Temer would press ahead with changes to reduce Petrobras'
obligation to rely on domestic content and to invest in offshore
oil fields.
"The government is keen to press ahead with these changes
because the oil and gas sector will respond quickly to a change
in the business environment," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Daniel Flynn,
writing by Jeb Blount; editing by Daniel Bases, G Crosse)