HOUSTON May 2 Petróleo Brasileiro SA will focus
on oil and gas exploration and production while seeking
opportunities in alternative sources of energy over the next
five years, as Brazil's state-controlled oil firm moves toward
more profitable core segments, Chief Executive Officer Pedro
Parente said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston,
Parente cited geopolitical tension in the Middle East, sizable
legal contingencies and missing divestiture goals as potential
risks for Petrobras's financial and operational case going
forward.
