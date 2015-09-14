BRIEF-Tivo signs patent license agreement with DWANGO
* Rovi Corporation signed new intellectual property license agreement with DWANGO Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday its chairman, Murilo Ferreira, asked to take leave until Nov 30.
Petrobras, as the company is known, gave no further information concerning the decision in its statement. Ferreira is also the chief executive of Brazilian miner Vale SA .
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.