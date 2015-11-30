SAO PAULO Nov 30 Murilo Ferreira has quit as chairman of Brazilian state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the company said on Monday, without disclosing the reason for his decision.

Ferreira has been on leave of absence since Sept. 14 and had been replaced by fellow board member Nelson Carvalho on an acting basis.

In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said Carvalho would remain in that position until the board's next meeting. No date was given for that meeting.

Ferreira is chief executive officer of Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)