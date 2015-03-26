(Adds details on Coutinho)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday named
Luciano Coutinho, the head of Brazil's state development bank
BNDES, as its new chairman.
Coutinho will replace Guido Mantega, a former Brazilian
finance minister, who resigned, the company said in a statement.
Coutinho, who has been a board member of Petrobras since
2008, has led BNDES for nearly eight years, overseeing a huge
rise in its influence and loan book.
A close ally of President Dilma Rousseff, whom he taught
economics, Coutinho is known as a strong supporter of her
economic policy.
Traditionally the chairman of Petrobras has been a leading
government minister. Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff was
chairwoman for seven years before then finance minister Mantega
took charge in April 2010.
The widening corruption scandal around the company and
growing evidence that company officials appointed by leading
politicians conspired with construction and engineering
executives to inflate contract prices have renewed calls to make
the Petrobras board more professional and less political.
According to police and prosecutors, engineering and
construction companies overcharged Petrobras for work with the
overage kicked back to Petrobras executives and politicians in
the form of bribes and political campaign contributions.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by G Crosse)