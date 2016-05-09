BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said it signed a preliminary deal with Chinese lender China Exim Bank for a $1-billion loan, as part of its strategy to find alternative sources of funding.

This operation was bringing forward a loan that was previously scheduled for 2017, Petrobras said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)