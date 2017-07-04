RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has teamed up with
China National Petroleum Corp to complete
construction of a petrochemical compound in Rio de Janeiro that
was ensnared in a massive corruption scandal, O Globo newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
According to Globo, which cited a person with knowledge of
the situation, finishing the Comperj project, which is located
in the town of Itaborai in the state of Rio de Janeiro, could
require additional investments between $3.5 billion and $4
billion.
Earlier on Tuesday, Petrobras announced talks for
a strategic partnership with the Chinese company commonly known
as CNPC to jointly evaluate business opportunities.
Comperj was the subject of myriad police probes in
"Operation Car Wash," Brazil's worst corruption scandal which
unearthed a bribe-for-contracts scheme between members of the
coalition backing Brazil's former ruling Workers Party and
engineering conglomerates.
Prosecutors allege that about $13 billion was spent in
developing Comperj since the end of the last decade.
The media offices of Petrobras and CNPC did not have an
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Matthew Lewis)