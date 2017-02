HOUSTON May 4 Petrobras said on Friday that the company had dismantled a fire-damaged delayed coking unit at its 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas and plans to rebuild it.

Pasadena Refining Systems Inc "has developed a plan to begin the rebuilding process," the company said. Petrobras had no timeline on how long the rebuild would take.

The refinery shut the unit in December after a fire.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)