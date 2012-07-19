UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 Brazil's state-run oil producer, Petrobras, and partners signed $4.5 billion worth of contracts for the construction of six offshore oil platform, the company said in a securities filing.
The platforms, to be used in the deep offshore oil fields the company is developing off Brazil's coast, will be built in Brazil and are being ordered in conjunction with Petrobras' partners in those fields, the company said.
Those partners, operating in various fields in the so-called Santos Basins, east of Rio de Janeiro, include units of BG Group , Galp, Repsol and Sinopec. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.