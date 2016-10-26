RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA is studying with authorities how to start working again with contractors who were snared in a vast corruption probe, governance director João Elek said on Wednesday.

Elek said that he hoped the freeze on contracting companies caught up in the scandal would be lifted this year, adding that some had improved their compliance standards. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)