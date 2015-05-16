BRASILIA May 15 Brazilian prosecutors said on
Friday they have obtained court orders for the seizure of 980
million reais ($327 million) in assets of construction firms
under investigation in a massive corruption scandal at state-run
oil company Petrobras.
A federal court ordered the seizure of 282 million reais in
assets from one of Brazil's largest construction and engineering
companies, OAS, for allegedly paying bribes and political
kickbacks in return for overpriced contracts with Petrobras.
It was the fifth company to face asset seizures since last
month. The others are Camargo Corrêa, Galvão Engenharia, Sanko
Sider and Engevix. They were given 15 days to hand over the
assets.
The seizures amount to 1 percent of the contracts the
companies signed with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., as the company
is formally called, plus fines for corrupt practices.
A spokesman for OAS said the company would not comment.
Federal investigators believe two dozen of Brazil's top
builders formed a cartel that paid 6.2 billion reais in bribes
to obtain oil industry contracts that were overpriced.
The funds were funneled into bank accounts of corrupt
Petrobras executives and the coffers of political parties in the
governing coalition.
So far 97 people have been indicted on charges of money
laundering, corruption and forming a cartel. About 50
politicians are being investigated on suspicion of receiving
kickbacks.
Petrobras has halted payments and blacklisted the implicated
construction firms, several of which have filed for bankruptcy
protection. The companies have had to paralyze projects and lay
off workers, aggravating Brazil's economic slowdown.
Petrobras posted first-quarter results on Friday, with
profit little changed from a year earlier, as an end to fuel
subsidies helped overcome a plunge in crude prices.
But Petrobras also cut investment 13 percent in part due to
the corruption scandal that forced the Rio de Janeiro-based
company to stop paying or hiring the contractors, caused the
resignation of nearly all its top executives and paralyzed much
company activity since November.
($1 = 3.00 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)