RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will have a civil lawsuit over its water treatment policies on offshore oil platforms judged in a Campos regional court rather than in Rio de Janeiro, prosecutors said in a statement.

A federal judge in Rio de Janeiro said that Campos judges must handle the case, which is seeking to force Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras to install water treatment equipment on offshore oil production equipment, because the ecological damages were concentrated in its judicial district.

Previously a judge in Campos, a city in the north of Rio de Janeiro state, had refused to hear the suit, sending it to the city of Rio de Janeiro. The prosecutor appealed and the ruling returned the case to Campos.