Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) said it had discovered a new accumulation of crude oil in the offshore Campos basin, according to a securities filing late on Friday.
Petrobras said the oil was discovered in the 4-VD-18-RJS well otherwise known as Tucura, in the Marlim Complex of the basin, 98 km from the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at a depth of 2,694 meters (1.7 miles).
The company did not offer an estimate of the size of the find.
The company has been making new discoveries of oil on a regular basis in the Campos basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Most of the roughly 2 million barrels of oil it produces each day are pumped from the zone.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.