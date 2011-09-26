* Weaker real seen raising company's dollar-linked debt
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 The sharp fall of the
Brazilian real in September is likely to inflate the
dollar-denominated debt of state-run oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA), the company's financial officer said.
The real BRBY is down 14 percent against the dollar this
month, and the company's third-quarter earnings will suffer if
the exchange rate remains at this level for any length of time,
CFO Almir Barbassa said.
"Depending on the debt, we will see an effect on the
balance sheet, but only a short-term effect," Barbassa told
Reuters late on Friday.
The company said in the second quarter that it was carrying
68 million reais in debt, most of it in dollars, and that it
was 50 percent hedged.
"As in the second quarter, when we showed a financial gain
when the real gained, now if the exchange stays at this level
it's at today, we will have to report a loss at the end of the
month," Barbassa said.
"We have medium-term (debt) of around seven years, so the
debt is wedded perfectly with the oil reserves that the company
holds," the CFO said. "We have debt in dollars but also produce
in dollars. We have a natural hedge."
He said the value of the company's oil reserves far
exceeded the value of its debt. Petrobras has registered
reserves of 16 billion barrels and is expected to triple this
number as it develops its ultradeep subsalt discoveries.
FUEL IMPORTS
With the rapid growth in Brazil's automobile fleet and the
lack of investments in the country's cane ethanol sector in the
past few years, Petrobras has been forced to import gasoline
and naphtha to meet local demand. [ID:nN1E77M15F]
The company has not invested in new refining capacity in
decades. And the government recently reduced the mandatory
blend of ethanol in gasoline by 5 percentage points to 20
percent, which means motorists will consume more gasoline.
Imports of gasoline in the second quarter caused losses to
the company's earnings, with local fuel prices set at below
international prices for gasoline. The government has not
allowed Petrobras to raise gasoline prices.
The stronger dollar will make imports of gasoline more
costly in local currency terms, but oil prices have fallen
sharply in September as well, which will partially offset the
extra costs from the dollar.
Barbassa dismissed any chance of a major impact on the
company's earnings in the next quarter due to fuel imports.
