By Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 The sharp fall of the Brazilian real in September is likely to inflate the dollar-denominated debt of state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), the company's financial officer said.

The real BRBY is down 14 percent against the dollar this month, and the company's third-quarter earnings will suffer if the exchange rate remains at this level for any length of time, CFO Almir Barbassa said.

"Depending on the debt, we will see an effect on the balance sheet, but only a short-term effect," Barbassa told Reuters late on Friday.

The company said in the second quarter that it was carrying 68 million reais in debt, most of it in dollars, and that it was 50 percent hedged.

"As in the second quarter, when we showed a financial gain when the real gained, now if the exchange stays at this level it's at today, we will have to report a loss at the end of the month," Barbassa said.

"We have medium-term (debt) of around seven years, so the debt is wedded perfectly with the oil reserves that the company holds," the CFO said. "We have debt in dollars but also produce in dollars. We have a natural hedge."

He said the value of the company's oil reserves far exceeded the value of its debt. Petrobras has registered reserves of 16 billion barrels and is expected to triple this number as it develops its ultradeep subsalt discoveries.

FUEL IMPORTS

With the rapid growth in Brazil's automobile fleet and the lack of investments in the country's cane ethanol sector in the past few years, Petrobras has been forced to import gasoline and naphtha to meet local demand. [ID:nN1E77M15F]

The company has not invested in new refining capacity in decades. And the government recently reduced the mandatory blend of ethanol in gasoline by 5 percentage points to 20 percent, which means motorists will consume more gasoline.

Imports of gasoline in the second quarter caused losses to the company's earnings, with local fuel prices set at below international prices for gasoline. The government has not allowed Petrobras to raise gasoline prices.

The stronger dollar will make imports of gasoline more costly in local currency terms, but oil prices have fallen sharply in September as well, which will partially offset the extra costs from the dollar.

Barbassa dismissed any chance of a major impact on the company's earnings in the next quarter due to fuel imports. (Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by John Wallace)