* Bond in reais now more attractive as rates fall
* Central bank on Wed. cut benchmark rate to 11.5 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 Brazil's second
consecutive interest rate cut has bolstered state oil company
Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) interest in issuing debt in local
currency, the firm's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Petrobras has said in recent months it is considering
issuing debt in reais. The real BRBY has weakened close to 12
percent in the last three months, driven by two 50-basis-point
cuts to the benchmark Selic interest rate that now stands at
11.5 percent.
"Of course this helps, when interest rates are lower here
it makes the market more attractive," said Chief Financial
Officer Almir Barbassa.
He said the company has not yet made a decision about the
operation, but added the Brazilian market would be able to
accommodate an issue of 1 billion reais ($562 million).
The Brazilian market is still not big enough for Petrobras
to be able to raise the amount of cash it can raise in foreign
operations such as January's $6 billion issue.
"That's not an operation I could do (in Brazil)," he said.
Despite the recent central bank moves, Brazil's interest
rates remain among the highest of any major economy.
($1=1.78 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)