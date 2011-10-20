* Bond in reais now more attractive as rates fall

* Central bank on Wed. cut benchmark rate to 11.5 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 Brazil's second consecutive interest rate cut has bolstered state oil company Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) interest in issuing debt in local currency, the firm's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Petrobras has said in recent months it is considering issuing debt in reais. The real BRBY has weakened close to 12 percent in the last three months, driven by two 50-basis-point cuts to the benchmark Selic interest rate that now stands at 11.5 percent.

"Of course this helps, when interest rates are lower here it makes the market more attractive," said Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa.

He said the company has not yet made a decision about the operation, but added the Brazilian market would be able to accommodate an issue of 1 billion reais ($562 million).

The Brazilian market is still not big enough for Petrobras to be able to raise the amount of cash it can raise in foreign operations such as January's $6 billion issue.

"That's not an operation I could do (in Brazil)," he said.

Despite the recent central bank moves, Brazil's interest rates remain among the highest of any major economy.

($1=1.78 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrea Ricci)