Sept 24 Brazil's oil firm Petrobras on Monday sold 2 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in 2019 and 2023, as well as 450 million British pounds worth of bonds expiring in 2029, Thomson Reuters' IFR reported.

The government-led company sold 1.3 billion euros in 2019 bonds at a coupon of 3.250 percent, and 700 million euros in 2023 bonds at a coupon of 4.25 percent.

It also sold 450 million British pounds in 2029 bonds at a coupon of 5.375 percent.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander were the banks leading the deal.