RIO DE JANEIRO May 12 A former executive of
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, who is
under investigation for involvement in a money-laundering
scheme, was re-arrested on Wednesday after Brazilian prosecutors
said he kept $23 million in a Swiss bank.
Paulo Roberto Costa, the former head of the company's
refining and supply unit, was first detained in March as part of
the probe but later released by a Supreme Court judge. His
re-arrest came a day after giving testimony about the case in
Brazil's Congress.
Petrobras, as the company is known, has suffered with a
series of scandals that have raised questions about its
notoriously high costs, management difficulties and production
delays. The Rio de Janeiro-based oil producer is currently under
investigation by two congressional inquiry commissions.
A spokesperson for Brazil's Federal Police confirmed Costa
was arrested on Wednesday without giving more details. Local
media said a judge ordered his arrest to prevent him from
fleeing the country after details about secret Swiss bank
accounts emerged.
Brazilian prosecutors received information about the
accounts from Swiss authorities, who declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Costa's lawyer told Globo TV he was "unaware" of any bank
account held by his client in Switzerland and that his arrest
was a hasty decision.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte. Additional reporting by Silke
Koltrowitz in Zurich.; Editing by Jeb Blount and Marguerita
Choy)