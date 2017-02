BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil's state-led giant Petrobras and IBV Brasil completed drilling a well in the country's offshore Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, striking oil and confirming the extent of a previous discovery in the same area.

The well, drilled on a prospect known as "Barra 1", is in the BM-SEAL-11 block off Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe and is 10 kilometers southeast of "Barra", the first discovery in the block.

(Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)