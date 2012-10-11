SAO PAULO Oct 11 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras announced on Thursday a new discovery of light hydrocarbons in a deepwater well in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

The well, drilled on a prospect known as "Farfan," is in the BM-SEAL-11 block off Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe and is 10 kilometers from "Barra 1," another recent discovery in the block.