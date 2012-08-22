* Well confirms existence of oil of 38 degrees API

BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil's state-led giant Petrobras and IBV Brasil completed drilling a well in the country's offshore Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, striking oil and confirming the extent of a previous discovery in the same area.

The well, drilled on a prospect known as "Barra 1", is in the BM-SEAL-11 block off Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe and is 10 kilometers southeast of "Barra", the first discovery in the block.

The latest well confirms the existence of oil of 38 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale in reservoirs that run between 5,460 and 5,500 meters below the sea.

Petrobras said the consortium will continue operations in the area to confirm the extension of the new discovery.

As the operator, Petrobras owns 60 percent of the BM-SEAL-11 block while IBV Brasil owns the rest. (Reporting By Alonso Soto and Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr)