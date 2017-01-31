UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Petrobras was trying to revamp the sale process of the unit to share control with the buyer, after failing to sell a minority stake. Analysts at UBS Securities had estimated BR Distribuidora to be worth around $10 billion. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.