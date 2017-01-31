SAO PAULO Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Petrobras was trying to revamp the sale process of the unit to share control with the buyer, after failing to sell a minority stake. Analysts at UBS Securities had estimated BR Distribuidora to be worth around $10 billion. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)