SAO PAULO Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court
rejected an appeal by state-run oil firm Petrobras and upheld a
decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuel
distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court
document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The proposed sale of a stake in Petrobras Distribuidora SA
was seen as an important step toward the company's goal of a
combined $21 billion in divestments in 2017 and 2018. Petrobras
expected to sell a controlling stake in the company by the
middle of this year.
Analysts at UBS Securities had estimated BR Distribuidora to
be worth around $10 billion.
The court decision came in a lawsuit by an oil workers union
in the northeastern state of Alagoas.
The same union has also challenged other Petrobras asset
sales, such as the divestment of petrochemical units Suape and
Citepe, which Mexico's Alpek agreed to buy for $385
million.
