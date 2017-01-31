UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Jan 31 Shareholders in Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved on Tuesday the sale of Liquigas Distribuidora SA to a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA for 2.57 billion reais ($816 million), according to a securities filing.
Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a separate filing that it may have to close its money-losing Citepe-Suape petrochemical complex if it is unable to sell the operation due to a recent court ruling.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.