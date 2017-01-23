BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Jan 23 A Brazilian court has ruled that state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA can continue a process to sell several offshore oil fields in the country's northeastern region.
In securities filing on Monday, Petrobras said the Federal Regional Tribunal of the Fifth Region's decision allows the company to proceed with the sale of fields in the states of Ceará and Sergipe, although a final decision lies on a federal auditing court. The auditing court known as TCU suspended on Dec. 7 part of Petrobras' asset sale program to improve transparency in the process. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would buy a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.22 billion, bolstering its presence in the top U.S. oil field.
