SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras fears problems with its LNG
regasification terminal in Ceara state and a nearby
thermoelectric plant could force it to mothball the assets,
which it put up for sale earlier this year, according to
documents seen by Reuters on Friday.
The documents the company filed to the oil regulator ANP
said the Ceara state infrastructure secretariat plans to use the
area of the company's LNG terminal for other purposes, which
would also prompt it to shutdown the assets operations.
Petrobras said in the documents that the power plant that is
linked to the regasifaction terminal at the port of Pecem has
also struggled with "innumerable problems", especially with
flaws in its turbines.
The TermoCeara thermoelectric plant originally belonged to
MPX, which used to belong to former billionaire Eike Batista but
was purchased by Petrobras in 2005 for $137 million.
