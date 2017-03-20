BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sold record 4,658 ounces of gold in Q4
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
The sale of BR Distribuidora, as the company's fuel distribution unit is commonly known, will have to start from scratch because of the ruling, Parente told reporters in Brasilia. The resumption of the BR Distribuidora sale depends on approval by Petrobras's board first and will be launched when a notice is sent to interested parties, he added. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Kingdom Holding Co - transaction makes KHC one of largest holders of preferred shares in Careem and will grant KHC a board seat on Careem's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Kingdom Holding Co]
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: